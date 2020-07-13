कानपुर: छलक पड़ा बिकरू गांव को लोगों का दर्द, महिलाएं बोलीं- चौबेपुर थाने में कोई सुनता ही नहीं

{"_id":"5f0c0e488ebc3e63c338e009","slug":"kanpur-encounter-stf-starts-investigation-in-chaubepur-gets-surprising-revelations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u091a\u094c\u092c\u0947\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू गांव में जांच करने पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0c0e488ebc3e63c338e009","slug":"kanpur-encounter-stf-starts-investigation-in-chaubepur-gets-surprising-revelations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u091a\u094c\u092c\u0947\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू गांव में जांच करने पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0c0e488ebc3e63c338e009","slug":"kanpur-encounter-stf-starts-investigation-in-chaubepur-gets-surprising-revelations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u091a\u094c\u092c\u0947\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू गांव में जांच करने पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0c0e488ebc3e63c338e009","slug":"kanpur-encounter-stf-starts-investigation-in-chaubepur-gets-surprising-revelations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u091a\u094c\u092c\u0947\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू गांव में जांच करने पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0c0e488ebc3e63c338e009","slug":"kanpur-encounter-stf-starts-investigation-in-chaubepur-gets-surprising-revelations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u091a\u094c\u092c\u0947\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू गांव में जांच करने पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला