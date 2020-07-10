ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: दुर्दांत विकास के गांव बिकरू में पसरा सन्नाटा, जमीदोज मकान, सुनसान गलियां, सहमे लोग और भी बहुत कुछ

{"_id":"5f0824eb0bb6361abd770d64","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-silence-spread-vikas-dubey-s-village-bikaru","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f: \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0926\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter news
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0824eb0bb6361abd770d64","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-silence-spread-vikas-dubey-s-village-bikaru","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f: \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0926\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0824eb0bb6361abd770d64","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-silence-spread-vikas-dubey-s-village-bikaru","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f: \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0926\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0824eb0bb6361abd770d64","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-silence-spread-vikas-dubey-s-village-bikaru","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f: \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0926\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0824eb0bb6361abd770d64","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-silence-spread-vikas-dubey-s-village-bikaru","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f: \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0926\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala