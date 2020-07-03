शहर चुनें
Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur encounter news, eight policemen killed in raid at history sheeter vikas dubey house in kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे ने जेसीबी से पुलिस का रास्ता रोका, सीओ को घर के अंदर खींचकर सिर में मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 02:21 PM IST
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
1 of 5
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

कानपुर में सीओ समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्याकांड के पीछे मुखबिरी होने की बात सामने आ रही है। सूत्रों की मानें तो हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे को पहले से ही मालूम हो गया था कि रात में उसके घर दबिश पड़ने वाली है।

kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur history kanpur police attack on police

विकास दुबे ने पुलिस टीम पर किया हमला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीदों की फाइल फोटो व बिलखते परिजन
शहीदों की फाइल फोटो व बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी गांव में हुई घटना
इसी गांव में हुई घटना - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद गांव में तैनात आरएएफ
घटना के बाद गांव में तैनात आरएएफ - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (जैकेट में) को पकड़ने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला
विकास दुबे (जैकेट में) को पकड़ने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
