Kanpur Encounter: एसटीएफ की पूछताछ में जय ने किए अहम खुलासे, बताया विकास का आठ करोड़ रुपया तमाम धंधों में लगाया

{"_id":"5f08ca01f510e638990106cf","slug":"kanpur-encounter-jai-made-important-revelations-in-the-stf-inquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0927\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f08ca01f510e638990106cf","slug":"kanpur-encounter-jai-made-important-revelations-in-the-stf-inquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0927\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f08ca01f510e638990106cf","slug":"kanpur-encounter-jai-made-important-revelations-in-the-stf-inquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0927\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter news
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f08ca01f510e638990106cf","slug":"kanpur-encounter-jai-made-important-revelations-in-the-stf-inquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0927\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur Encounter Case
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f08ca01f510e638990106cf","slug":"kanpur-encounter-jai-made-important-revelations-in-the-stf-inquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0927\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala