Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey Encounter News: kanpur encounter gangster vikas dubey encounter

Vikas Dubey News: विकास दुबे का अंत, महाकाल जाकर भी न टाल सका काल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 09:04 AM IST
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर पुलिस हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर में ढेर हो गया है। मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन से यूपी ला रही यूपी एसटीएफ टीम की गाड़ियों का काफिला देर रात करीब 3:13 बजे झांसी पहुंचा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Vikas Dubey encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Encounter: महाकाल की शरण से एनकाउंटर तक, पढ़ें 24 घंटे की कहानी

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: विकास दुबे का अंत, महाकाल जाकर भी न टाल सका काल

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

जानिए कैसे मारा गया दुर्दांत विकास दुबे, सीने और कमर में लगीं चार गोलियां

10 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey encounter
Gorakhpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे की मौत के बाद खुशी से झूम उठा घायल सिपाही, कहा- अब जाकर भरा है असली जख्म

10 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey encounter
Kanpur

आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की वीभत्स तरीके से हत्या करने वाले विकास दुबे का THE END, पुलिस ने दी खौफनाक मौत

10 जुलाई 2020

Related

राघवेंद्र यादव।(file)
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे की तरह इस बदमाश ने भी दारोगा और उसके बेटे को उतारा था मौत के घाट, इस लिस्ट में है सबसे ऊपर

10 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Gorakhpur

जिस एके 47 से विकास दुबे ने ली थी आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की जान, इस थाने से हुई थी गायब!

10 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

मौत को दावत देने घर से निकल रहे हैं बेपरवाह लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे कर रहे हैं नियमों की अनदेखी

10 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur river news
Gorakhpur

पांच नदियों से घिरा है गोरखपुर, बाढ़ से बचाव के लिए बनीं 86 चौकियां, एनडीआरएफ की दो कंपनी अलर्ट

10 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey Arrested: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल सिपाही की मां ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'नहीं मिलनी चाहिए रहम'

10 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey News: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल दारोगा ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'सजा मिलने तक सुकून नहीं'

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (जैकेट में) को पकड़ने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला
Delhi NCR

गिरफ्तारी के बाद विकास दुबे ने खोले थे एनकाउंटर वाली रात के कई राज, डिप्टी एसपी के पैर पर क्यों मारी थी गोली

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: गिरफ्तारी के बाद विकास ने कबूल किए थे ये पांच बड़े गुनाह

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर पर अखिलेश का योगी सरकार पर हमला, लिखा कार नहीं सरकार पलटने से बची

10 जुलाई 2020

देह व्यापार की सरगना गिरफ्तार
Agra

देह व्यापार: सरगना ने बताए कई हाईप्रोफाइल लोगों के नाम, 15 एजेंट करते थे कॉलगर्ल की बुकिंग

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे मुठभेड़ में मारा गया
Kanpur

गुनाह के दलदल से सियासी दल-दल तक विकास की कहानी, साथ ही मौत के बाद ये सबसे बड़ा सवाल

10 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: हत्यारा विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर में खल्लास!, सामने आई मौत के बाद की पहली तस्वीरें

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

तमंचा लगाकर कॉलेज जाता था विकास दुबे, 14 साल की उम्र में शिक्षकों पर किया था हमला

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

मारा गया कानपुर कांड का मास्टरमाइंड, विकास दुबे की मौत छोड़ गई कई सवाल

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

kanpur encounter: विकास ने बताया कैसे प्रभात के साथ मिल कर सीओ के सिर में मारी थीं छह गोलियां

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

पूछताछ में बड़ा खुलासा, विकास को मिला सफेदपोशों और कारोबारियों का साथ, कई नामचीन लोग शामिल

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : amar ujala
