Kanpur encounter: शराब के नशे में धुत अमर, अतुल और प्रभात ने बरसाईं थी ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, विकास बोला था जो हो गया सो हो गया

{"_id":"5f0b37f2fd4fca645a456a8f","slug":"kanpur-encounter-drunken-amar-atul-and-prabhat-showered-bullets-on-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur encounter: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0905\u092e\u0930, \u0905\u0924\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0b37f2fd4fca645a456a8f","slug":"kanpur-encounter-drunken-amar-atul-and-prabhat-showered-bullets-on-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur encounter: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0905\u092e\u0930, \u0905\u0924\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0b37f2fd4fca645a456a8f","slug":"kanpur-encounter-drunken-amar-atul-and-prabhat-showered-bullets-on-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur encounter: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0905\u092e\u0930, \u0905\u0924\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0b37f2fd4fca645a456a8f","slug":"kanpur-encounter-drunken-amar-atul-and-prabhat-showered-bullets-on-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur encounter: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0905\u092e\u0930, \u0905\u0924\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0b37f2fd4fca645a456a8f","slug":"kanpur-encounter-drunken-amar-atul-and-prabhat-showered-bullets-on-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur encounter: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0905\u092e\u0930, \u0905\u0924\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला