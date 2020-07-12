शहर चुनें
Kanpur Encounter: Big revelation, after playing the game of death, vikas told an officer gave refuge

Kanpur Encounter: बड़ा खुलासा, मौत का खेल खेलने के बाद एक अधिकारी ने दी थी शरण, संदीप पाल बन घूमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 02:18 AM IST
kanpur encounter
1 of 5
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे को कानपुर देहात की नगर पालिका के एक अधिकारी ने शरण दी थी। उसी ने औरैया तक उसको पहुंचाने में मदद की। ये खुलासा एसटीएफ और पुलिस की जांच में हुआ है। शरण देने वाले अधिकारी से पूछताछ शुरू हो गई है। जल्द कार्रवाई संभव है।

 
vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news kanpur encounter case vikas dubey wife

Kanpur Encounter: विकास का साथ और बंदूक का शौक बना प्रभात की मौत, मां बोली फौज में जाना चाहता था इकलौता बेटा

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास ने पूछताछ में उगले थे राज, बताया था अमर और प्रभात ने विदेशी सेमी ऑटोमैटिक पिस्टलों दागीं थीं गोलियां

13 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

शराब के नशे में धुत अमर, अतुल और प्रभात ने बरसाईं थी ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, विकास बोला था जो हो गया सो हो गया

13 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास के गुर्गों ने बीस लाख की सुपारी लेकर की थी कॉलेज प्रबंधक की हत्या, मौत के बाद खुलासा

13 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: एसआईटी ने खंगाले संतोष शुक्ला हत्याकांड के रिकॉर्ड, शिवली थाने से पता किया विकास का इतिहास

13 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे ने दुधारू पशु खरीदने-बेचने वाले गुड्डन को बनाया जिला पंचायत सदस्य, किए कई बड़े खुलासे

13 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur Encounter: शादी के नौ दिन बाद विधवा हुई बदमाश अमर की पत्नी को पुलिस ने भेजा था जेल, अब होगी रिहा

LockDown In Pratapgarh: लॉकडाउन के दिन दूसरे दिन भी कर्फ्यू जैसा माहौल 

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में एसआरएन के दो जूनियर डॉक्टर, दो आरपीएफ जवान समेत 45 नए संक्रमित

महिला को बिना मास्क रोका तो भड़क गई, बोली आप जैसे पुलिसकर्मियों को विकास दुबे मार देता था गोली

कोरोना के कारण बंद हैं बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, फिर भी 'खास' भक्तों को प्रवेश, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

राजस्थान में पायलट और गहलोत में रार, 10 बिंदुओं में समझिए अब तक का घटनाक्रम

चीन सीमा को जोड़ने वाली सड़कों पर मलबे में फंसे सेना के वाहन, जवानों ने साफ किया रास्ता, तस्वीरें...

Kanpur Encounter: एसआईटी ने खंगाला विकास दुबे का आपराधिक इतिहास, बिकरू गांव में डेढ़ घंटे रुके अधिकारी

यूपी: सड़कों व सार्वजनिक जगहों पर दिन भर रहा सन्नाटा, पूरे प्रदेश में लागू रही सख्ती, तस्वीरें

Sawan 2020: सच्चे हृदय से करें भगवान शिव की पूजा, सावन में भूल कर भी न करें ये काम

Gorakhpur lockdown: हर चौराहे पर पहरा देती रही पुलिस, गलियों से हाईवे तक पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

Weather News: झमाझम बारिश से हर तरफ पानी-पानी, घरों में कैद हुए लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

इस लापरवाही से गोरखपुर में बढ़े कोरोना के मरीज, अब दो मंडलों में पहले पायदान पर

विकास दुबे के साथ ही गोरखपुर के इस बदमाश का भी हुआ था काम तमाम, अब उसके साथियों की कुंडली खंगाल रही पुलिस

नेपाल से निकलने वाली गंडक नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ा, दर्जनों गांवों में घुसा बाढ़ का पानी, देखें तस्वीरें

तस्वीरें: अचानक पहुंचा बंदर, कुर्सी पर बैठ पेन पकड़ा, चालान बुक जांची, ट्रैफिक पुलिस हैरान!

