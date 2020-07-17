शहर चुनें
kanpur encounter big revealing Zilla Panchayat member Gudan sent many miscreant to Bikaru village attack on police

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: गुड्डन ने पूछताछ में उगला बड़ा राज, ये सच जानकर पुलिस हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 17 Jul 2020 10:05 AM IST
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में पकड़े गए जिला पंचायत सदस्य अरविंद त्रिवेदी उर्फ गुड्डन ने एक दर्जन बदमाश पुलिस पर हमला करने के लिए भेजे थे। उन सभी को असलहे भी मुहैया करवाए थे। पुलिस की पूछताछ उसने यह खुलासा किया था। उसी आधार पर पुलिस अब बदमाशों को केस में नामजद कर रही है।
 
kanpur encounter vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
