आरजू हत्याकांड: विवेचक असमंजस में, दोबारा दर्ज होंगे ससुरालियों के बयान, पति को भेजा गया जिला जेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 12:52 AM IST
कानपुर: आरजू गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
कानपुर: आरजू गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरजू हत्याकांड में शहडोल से आए परिजनों के बयान दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस एक बार फिर से ससुरालीजनों के बयान दर्ज करने की तैयारी में है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट और फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में तालमेल न बैठने से विवेचक असमंजस में हैं।
आरजू हत्याकांड
Kanpur

यूपी: सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर बहू की हुई थी हत्या, 15 दिन बाद सौंपी पांच पन्ने की फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट, उलझी पुलिस

9 जनवरी 2021

कानपुर: इंजीनियर आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
Kanpur

आरजू हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर मुहर, दहेज हत्या में चलेगा केस, मुंह दबाने से ही कटे होंठ, घुटा दम

5 जनवरी 2021

आरजू हत्याकांड
Kanpur

आरजू हत्याकांड: बंद कमरे में क्या हुआ, नहीं बता सकी नौकरानी, कहा- अमनदीप कमरे से बाहर आए और बोले आरजू को...

4 जनवरी 2021

कानपुर: आरजू हत्याकांड
Kanpur

आरजू हत्याकांडः अभी तक मिले साक्ष्यों से हत्या की पुष्टि, न्याय के लिए मायके में कैंडिल मार्च

3 जनवरी 2021

कानपुर में इंजीनियर बहू की हत्या: मृतका आरजू
Kanpur

आरजू हत्याकांड में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, मायके पक्ष ने ससुरालीजनों लगाए ये गंभीर आरोप

2 जनवरी 2021

आरजू हत्याकांड
Kanpur

इंजीनियर बहू के शरीर पर मिले थे चोटों के निशान, अंदर और बाहर फट गए थे होंठ, आंखों से टपक रहा था खून

31 दिसंबर 2020

कानपुर: आरजू गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो
कानपुर: आरजू गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
