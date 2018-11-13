शहर चुनें

‘कालभैरव रहस्य- 2’ को लेकर यहां गौतम रोडे़ ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, कानपुर आकर बचपन की यादों में खोए

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 11:58 PM IST
स्टार भारत के टीवी सीरियल 'काल भैरव- एक रहस्य' का दूसरा सीजन मिस्ट्री और थ्रिलर के एक नए कलेवर में दर्शकों से रूबरू होने जा रहा है। यहा कहना है सीरियल के  एक्टर गौतम रोडे का। गौतम ने कानपुर में टीवी शो के प्रमोशन के दौरान सीरियल की सीजन नई कहानी का खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि इसमें कनकगढ़ के एक ऐसा शाही परिवार की कहानी बताई गई है, जो 150 वर्षों से एक बुरे अभिशाप से ग्रस्त है और जिसमें हर पुरुष की उसके 30वें जन्मदिन से पहले मौत हो जाती है। मिथक और रहस्य से जुड़ी यह अभूतपूर्व कहानी दर्शकों को चौंकाने का वादा करती है।

 
varanasi
Varanasi

तस्वीरों में देखें, वाराणसी रिंग रोड की अद्भुत छटा, प्रधानमंत्री ने किया इसका उद्घाटन

12 नवंबर 2018

