'अपनी ही नजरों में गिर जाने की वजह' लिख जूनियर डॉक्टर ने होटल में की खुदखुशी, लेकिन हॉस्टल का कमरा..
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 05:23 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के जूनियर डॉक्टर रॉबिन कुमार की खुदकुशी से साथी और मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर हतप्रभ हैं। रॉबिन के परिजन भी यह नहीं समझ पा रहे हैं कि उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों किया। परिजनों के मुताबिक उनकी शादी के लिए लड़की ढूंढी ली गई थी।
