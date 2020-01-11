शहर चुनें

मां-बेटे हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सीनियर मैनेजर पति की शर्मनाक करतूत से पुलिस भी हैरान

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 10:13 AM IST
jaipur mother and son murder case
1 of 5
jaipur mother and son murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के जयपुर के प्रताप नगर में मंगलवार को दोहरे हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को खुलासा कर दिया है। इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन (आईओसी) के सीनियर मैनेजर रोहित तिवारी ने ही अपनी पत्नी श्वेता (32) और 21 महीने के बेटे श्रीयम की सुपारी देकर हत्या करवाई थी। जयपुर पुलिस ने रोहित व सुपारी किलर सौरभ चौधरी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पत्नी से लगातार विवाद और दूसरी शादी करने के लिए रोहित ने साजिश रचकर वारदात को अंजाम दिलाया।
jaipur elderly couple murdered three accused arrested jaipur police jaipur crime
jaipur mother and son murder case
jaipur mother and son murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jaipur mother and son murder case
jaipur mother and son murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jaipur mother and son murder case
jaipur mother and son murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम श्रीयम की मौत
मासूम श्रीयम की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्वेता बेटे श्रीयम के साथ (फाइल फोटो)
श्वेता बेटे श्रीयम के साथ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
