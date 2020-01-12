शहर चुनें

दोहरा हत्याकांड: आरोपियों का चौंकाने वाला कबूलनामा, एक-दूसरे की पत्नी की हत्या करने की हुई थी डील

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 10:47 AM IST
jaipur mother and son murder case
जयपुर में हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड
जयपुर में हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड में शनिवार को बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। हत्यारोपी सौरभ चौधरी और श्वेता के पति रोहित तिवारी (अधिकारी, इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन) ने एक-दूसरे की पत्नी की हत्या करने की डील की थी। तीन दिन की कस्टडी रिमांड पर लिए गए दोनों हत्यारोपियों ने पूछताछ में यह बात कबूली है। 
jaipur double murder case jaipur murder case mother and son murdered jaipur mother and son murder case
