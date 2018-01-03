बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अभी और प्रचंड होगी ठंड, इन शहरों में सामान्य से कम चल रहा तापमान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 11:34 AM IST
कानपुरः हवा की रफ्तार धीमी पड़ने की वजह से गंगा के मैदानी क्षेत्रों में अभी कुछ दिनों तक हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड जारी रहेगी। मंगलवार को दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहा। सामान्य पारा 22 डिग्री है। रात का पारा भी दो डिग्री नीचे गिर गया। न्यूनतम पारा 7.6 रहा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इस तरह की स्थिति कोल्ड डे कंडीशन कहा जाता है। यह स्थिति तब आती है जब दिन का पारा 16 डिग्री या इससे नीचे चला जाता है।
