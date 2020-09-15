ईडी के रडार पर विकास दुबे के करीबी उद्योगपति, एफआईआर में कई उद्योगपतियों का किया गया जिक्र

{"_id":"5f606c258ebc3e5a9319b313","slug":"industrialist-close-to-vikas-dubey-on-ed-s-radar-many-industrialists-were-mentioned-in-the-fir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f606c258ebc3e5a9319b313","slug":"industrialist-close-to-vikas-dubey-on-ed-s-radar-many-industrialists-were-mentioned-in-the-fir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f606c258ebc3e5a9319b313","slug":"industrialist-close-to-vikas-dubey-on-ed-s-radar-many-industrialists-were-mentioned-in-the-fir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f606c258ebc3e5a9319b313","slug":"industrialist-close-to-vikas-dubey-on-ed-s-radar-many-industrialists-were-mentioned-in-the-fir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f606c258ebc3e5a9319b313","slug":"industrialist-close-to-vikas-dubey-on-ed-s-radar-many-industrialists-were-mentioned-in-the-fir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड में अब जय की पत्नी का भी आया नाम
- फोटो : amar ujala