शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Industrialist close to Vikas Dubey on ED's radar, many industrialists were mentioned in the FIR

ईडी के रडार पर विकास दुबे के करीबी उद्योगपति, एफआईआर में कई उद्योगपतियों का किया गया जिक्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 01:02 PM IST
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी
1 of 5
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के बिकरू कांड में ईडी (प्रवर्तन निदेशालय) के केस दर्ज करने के बाद दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के करीबी शहर के तीन-चार उद्योगपति रडार पर आ गए हैं जहां विकास व उसके साथियों ने काली कमाई खपाई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS Clerk 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंकों में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news kanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Uttarakhand martyred Soldiers Jamir ahmed Funeral, Son crying badly after see father cap, Photos
Dehradun

तिरंगे में लिपटकर घर पहुंचा शहीद जवान का शव, पिता की कैप को चूमकर फूट-फूट कर रोया बेटा, तस्वीरें...

15 सितंबर 2020

डीएम मंगेश घिल्डियाल
Dehradun

पहाड़ी रास्तों पर 17 किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर सीमांत गांव पहुंचे डीएम, देखते रह गए लोग, तस्वीरें... 

15 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie Review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
सरकारी दफ्तरों में कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा
Agra

लापरवाही: कलक्ट्रेट में पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर खराब, उप निबंधन भवन में हेल्प डेस्क बंद

15 सितंबर 2020

रामगढ़ताल।
Gorakhpur

वेटलैंड घोषित होने के बाद और सुरक्षित हो जाएगा 'रामगढ़ताल', आसपास के इन कामों पर लगेगी रोक

15 सितंबर 2020

पिंडदान है सर्वश्रेष्ठ दान, हर की पौड़ी, हरिद्वार में आज ही कराएं श्राद्ध पूजन
Shradh Puja

पिंडदान है सर्वश्रेष्ठ दान, हर की पौड़ी, हरिद्वार में आज ही कराएं श्राद्ध पूजन
ताजमहल आगरा
Agra

अभियन्ता दिवस: इंजीनियरिंग का बेजोड़ नमूना है ताजमहल, भूकंप भी कुछ न बिगाड़ पाया

15 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः शाहजहां-मुमताज की कब्र का इस तरह दीदार कर सकेंगे पर्यटक

15 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कारोबारी की मौत के बाद पत्नी बेहाल
Kanpur

इंद्रकांत हत्याकांड: कारोबारी की मौत के बाद पत्नी और बच्चे बेहाल, कबरई बना छावनी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात

15 सितंबर 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: 45 मिनट की बारिश से पूरा शहर हुआ जलमग्न, बादल की गरज ने उड़ाए लोगों के होश

15 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie Review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
अपने घरों को ढहता देख रोते लोग
Delhi NCR

सूरजकुंड के खोरी में बसी अवैध बस्ती पर चला नगर निगम का पीला पंजा, तस्वीरों में देखें आशियाना टूटने पर लोगों का दर्द

15 सितंबर 2020

अमर दुबे के एनकाउंटर का नाट्य रूपांतरण
Hamirpur

बिकरू कांड: अमर दुबे के एनकाउंटर का नाट्य रूपांतरण, आयोग ने की छानबीन

15 सितंबर 2020

पिंडदान है सर्वश्रेष्ठ दान, हर की पौड़ी, हरिद्वार में आज ही कराएं श्राद्ध पूजन
Shradh Puja

पिंडदान है सर्वश्रेष्ठ दान, हर की पौड़ी, हरिद्वार में आज ही कराएं श्राद्ध पूजन
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Agra

योगी सरकार के खिलाफ सपा का हल्ला बोल, प्रदर्शन के दौरान नियमों का उड़ा मखौल

15 सितंबर 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

तमंचा फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़: अपराधियों को सप्लाई करता था शातिर समीर, जेल में बंद कुख्यात करते हैं मदद

15 सितंबर 2020

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसा: पिता के साथ वाॅक पर निकली थी, अनियंत्रित डग्गामार बस ने ली लाड़ली की जान

14 सितंबर 2020

खुशी
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: माती जेल से बाराबंकी बालिका संप्रेक्षण गृह भेजी गई खुशी, किशोर न्याय बोर्ड ने किया था नाबालिग घोषित

14 सितंबर 2020

यूपी का मौसम
Kanpur

Weather Update: अगले 24 घंटे में नई मानसूनी हवाओं के आसार, पांच दिन तक यूपी के कई शहरों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

14 सितंबर 2020

पति की हत्या के बाद महिला सिपाही ने किया सुसाइड
Fatehpur

अपनों ने उजाड़ा बेटी की मांग का सिंदूर, सिपाही ने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- 'अपने बाबू के बिना अब सांस नहीं लेना चाहती'...

14 सितंबर 2020

मृतक पति-पत्नी की फाइल फोटो
Fatehpur

मौत को गले लगाने से पहले सिपाही ने लिखा- ये दुनिया इंसानों के रहने लायक नहीं, मैं भी अपने बाबू के पास जा रही हूं...

14 सितंबर 2020

मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
Fatehpur

चुप हो लाल...अब न आएंगी मम्मी, मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय, बड़ी मुश्किल से बोतल को लगाया मुंह

14 सितंबर 2020

अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने बच्चों को भेजे स्मार्टफोन।
Chandigarh

सोनू सूद ने फिर जीता दिल, ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे थे बच्चे, भेज दिए स्मार्टफोन

14 सितंबर 2020

पूजा।
Uttar Pradesh

पूजा आत्महत्या मामला: उठ रहे सवाल, पूजा कब बन गई 'जोया सिद्दीकी'!

14 सितंबर 2020

पूजा।
Uttar Pradesh

पूजा आत्महत्या केस: पति आफताब को जेल भेज गया, परिजनों ने लगाए ये आरोप

14 सितंबर 2020

खोरी गांव में तोड़फोड़
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः आशियाना टूटता देख आंखों से फूटा सैलाब, पुलिसकर्मी के पैर पकड़ मिन्नतें करने लगी महिला

14 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड में अब जय की पत्नी का भी आया नाम
विकास दुबे कांड में अब जय की पत्नी का भी आया नाम - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited