इंद्रकांत हत्याकांड: कारोबारी की मौत के बाद पत्नी और बच्चे बेहाल, कबरई बना छावनी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 12:49 AM IST
कारोबारी की मौत के बाद पत्नी बेहाल
कारोबारी की मौत के बाद पत्नी बेहाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महोबा जिले के कबरई में क्रशर कारोबारी की मौत के बाद मोहल्ले का माहौल गमगीन बना हुआ है। मृतक की पत्नी व बच्चे पिता से बिछड़ने के बाद सारा दिन रोते रहे। परिजनों ने न खाना खाया और न रात भर सोये। दूसरे दिन भी सोमवार को बच्चों और पत्नी का बुरा हाल रहा।

पत्नी रंजना त्रिपाठी कई बार रोते-रोते बेहोश हो गई। मोहल्ले में भी किसी के घर में चूल्हे तक नहीं जले। कस्बा कबरई के मोहल्ला जवाहर नगर निवासी क्रशर कारोबारी इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी की मौत के बाद मोहल्ले की महिलाएं मृतक के घर पहुंच गई और सारा दिन मृतक की पत्नी को सांत्वना देती रहीं। महिलाओं की सुबह से शाम तक मृतक के घर में भीड़ जुटी रही। पड़ोसियों की हर समय मदद करने वाले इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी की मौत के बाद आसपास के लोगों ने भी घरों पर न तो खाना बनाया और न खाया।
कारोबारी की मौत के बाद पत्नी बेहाल
कारोबारी की मौत के बाद पत्नी बेहाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारोबारी के घर के बाहर मौजूद भीड़
कारोबारी के घर के बाहर मौजूद भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौराहे पर तैनात फोर्स
चौराहे पर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर मौजूद भीड़
घर के बाहर मौजूद भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
