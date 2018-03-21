शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   iit kanpur student awarded by president of india

सोते समय सांस लेने की दिक्कत दूर करेगा ‘टूलो’ ताे सड़क हादसों से बचाएगा वीडियो, जानें क्या है खास

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 07:33 PM IST
आईआईटी कानपुर
1 of 6
आईआईटी कानपुर के तीन पूर्व छात्रों के शानदार इनोवेशन को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने सोमवार को गांधीयन यंग टेक्नोलॉजीकल इनोवेशन अवार्ड (गायती) 2018 से पुरस्कृत किया। राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित भव्य समारोह में तीनों के इनोवेशन की खूब सराहना भी हुई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

four people killed in a car accident near shimla
Shimla

तस्वीरें: शिमला में भयानक कार हादसा, 4 की मौके पर मौत, 4 गंभीर घायल

21 मार्च 2018

अपना बुर्का पहचानती मुस्लिम महिला
Agra

यूपीः CM योगी के कार्यक्रम में मुस्लिम महिलाओं से उतरवाया बुर्का, फिर अंदर जाने की दी इजाजत

21 मार्च 2018

earthquake
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में इस तारीख को आएगा 9.1 तीव्रता का भूकंप! व्हाट्सऐप पर मैसेज हो रहा तेजी से वायरल

21 मार्च 2018

होटलों में छापेमारी
Meerut

आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़े गए इतने जोड़े... पुलिस अधिकारी भी देखकर हैरान, देखें तस्वीरें

21 मार्च 2018

girl
Dehradun

SBI ने खाताधारकों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट, ध्यान नहीं दिया तो फिर पछताएंगे

21 मार्च 2018

Fresh rain hailstorm snowfall in himachal pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: देवभूमि में मौसम ने फिर बदला मिजाज, चोटियां बर्फ से लकदक

21 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

class 9
Delhi NCR

9वीं की छात्रा ने सुसाइड से 20 मिनट पहले किया था पापा को फोन और कही थी ये बात

21 मार्च 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Agra

फिरोजाबाद: 2019 की नींव रख गए मुख्यमंत्री योगी, किसानों से लेकर हर वर्ग को लुभाया

21 मार्च 2018

class 9 girl suicide
Delhi NCR

9वीं की छात्रा ने सुसाइड से पहले अपने बारे में लिखीं ये 3 बातें, खोल रही हैं बड़ा राज

21 मार्च 2018

class 9 girl suicide
Delhi NCR

नोएडा में 9वीं की छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, छेड़छाड़ की धारा ना लगाने पर जांच अधिकारी सस्पेंड

21 मार्च 2018

कॉपी पर आंसर की जगह कुछ और ही लिखा
Agra

यूपी बोर्डः कॉपियों में परीक्षार्थियों ने लिखे ऐसे जवाब, जानकर आप नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी

21 मार्च 2018

Income tax return file hurry to avoid problems
Dehradun

बस कुछ दिन बाकी, ITR भरते समय इन बातों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो परेशानी झेलेंगे

21 मार्च 2018

hasin jahan
Delhi NCR

हसीन जहां जिस शख्स के साथ घूमती थीं लंदन उसी ने शमी पर लगे आरोप को बताया बेबुनियाद..

21 मार्च 2018

up board copy
Varanasi

UP BOARD : कापियों में नोट के अलावा लिखी गई शायरी, पढ़कर हसेंगे आप

21 मार्च 2018

नाग मिसाइल
Chandigarh

भारत की ये ताकतवर मिसाइल दुश्मनों को 'हिला' देगी, जानिए क्या है इसकी खासियतें

21 मार्च 2018

इस अंदाज में खिंचवाए फोटो
Agra

ताजमहल देखने पहुंची 42 देशों की सुंदरियां, देखिए उनकी दीवाना बना देने वाली अदाएं

21 मार्च 2018

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Delhi NCR

कोहली करते हैं इंस्टाग्राम से 'विराट' कमाई लेकिन अब भी हैं इस रेस में काफी पीछे

21 मार्च 2018

होटलों में छापेमारी
Meerut

Pics: चार होटलों में पड़ी रेड, इतने प्रेमी जोड़ों को देख उड़े पुलिस अफसरों के होश

21 मार्च 2018

अंकित शर्मा
Chandigarh

'क्रूर' पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय पर किए जुल्म, नाखून नोचे, नाम जलाया...देखकर पिता रोया

21 मार्च 2018

alcohol
Chandigarh

शराब पीने के शौकीन लोगों के लिए बुरी खबर, खरीदने से पहले सोचेंगे 100 बार

21 मार्च 2018

बेटियों ने दिया मां की अर्थी को कंधा
Chandigarh

Pics: बेटियों ने दिया मां की अर्थी को कंधा, बहू और पोतियों का बड़ा दिल भी देखिए

21 मार्च 2018

gold
Dehradun

हाईवे पर खुदाई के दौरान निकला सोने-चांदी का खजाना, वायरल हो गईं तस्वीरें, आपने देखी क्या?

21 मार्च 2018

आईआईटी कानपुर
आईआईटी कानपुर
आईआईटी कानपुर
आईआईटीयंस के इनोवेशन को राष्ट्रपति ने किया पुरस्कृत
एमडेस की ही पूर्व छात्रा रितिका सिंह
आईआईटी के एमडेस के छात्र रहे सी विमल

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.