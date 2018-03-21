बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोते समय सांस लेने की दिक्कत दूर करेगा ‘टूलो’ ताे सड़क हादसों से बचाएगा वीडियो, जानें क्या है खास
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 07:33 PM IST
आईआईटी कानपुर के तीन पूर्व छात्रों के शानदार इनोवेशन को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने सोमवार को गांधीयन यंग टेक्नोलॉजीकल इनोवेशन अवार्ड (गायती) 2018 से पुरस्कृत किया। राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित भव्य समारोह में तीनों के इनोवेशन की खूब सराहना भी हुई।
