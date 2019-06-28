52वें दीक्षांत समारोह में डिग्री-मेडल पाकर आईआईटीयंस के चेहरे पर नजर आई खिलखिलाहट, बेहद खास थे ये पल

{"_id":"5d162e3f8ebc3e3c671b3ecd","slug":"iit-kanpur-52-convocation-ceremony-in-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"52\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईआईटी कानपुर में 52वां दीक्षांत समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d162e3f8ebc3e3c671b3ecd","slug":"iit-kanpur-52-convocation-ceremony-in-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"52\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईआईटी कानपुर में 52वां दीक्षांत समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d162e3f8ebc3e3c671b3ecd","slug":"iit-kanpur-52-convocation-ceremony-in-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"52\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईआईटी कानपुर में 52वां दीक्षांत समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d162e3f8ebc3e3c671b3ecd","slug":"iit-kanpur-52-convocation-ceremony-in-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"52\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईआईटी कानपुर में 52वां दीक्षांत समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d162e3f8ebc3e3c671b3ecd","slug":"iit-kanpur-52-convocation-ceremony-in-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"52\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईआईटी कानपुर में 52वां दीक्षांत समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d162e3f8ebc3e3c671b3ecd","slug":"iit-kanpur-52-convocation-ceremony-in-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"52\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईआईटी कानपुर में 52वां दीक्षांत समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d162e3f8ebc3e3c671b3ecd","slug":"iit-kanpur-52-convocation-ceremony-in-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"52\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दीक्षांत समारोह के बाद सेल्फी लेतीं छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d162e3f8ebc3e3c671b3ecd","slug":"iit-kanpur-52-convocation-ceremony-in-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"52\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिग्री लेने के बाद छात्र अपने परिवार के साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला