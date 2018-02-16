अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   if you have 10th 12th and graduation degree found job

हाईस्कूल, इंटर और स्नातक की है डिग्री ताे फाैरन यहां करें अावेदन, मिल सकती है नाैकरी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 10:31 PM IST
if you have 10th 12th and graduation degree found job
1 of 4
कानपुर हाईस्कूल, इंटर और स्नातक  पास युवाओं के पास नौकरी पाने का सुनहरा मौका है। आठ कंपनियां 1145 युवाओं को नौकरी देने के ल‌िए जल्द अा रही हैं। इसके लिए जीटी रोड स्थित इंप्लायमेंट ऑफिस (सेवायोजन कार्यालय) में 23 फरवरी को रोजगार मेला लगेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
jobs jobs fair jobs in up jobs in kanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Girl last wish before death during Accident in haldwani
Dehradun

हादसे से पहले ये थे आठ साल की मासूम के आखिरी शब्द, शव की हालत देख सदमे में आई मां, तस्वीरें...

16 फरवरी 2018

Snake bite Shocking information about death
Dehradun

फॉरेसिंक एक्सपर्ट की रिपोर्ट, सांप के काटने पर जहर से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से मरते हैं 70% लोग

16 फरवरी 2018

yogi adityanath government presented its second budget for uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

बजट के बाद 'पीएम मोदी के अंदाज' में दिखे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, ये देखें तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2018

Accident in haldwani dumper crushed eight year old girl she died
Dehradun

स्कूल से निकली थी आठ साल की मासूम, मां की आंखों के सामने ऐसे खींचकर ले गई मौत, तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2018

Bank Money transaction new rule
Dehradun

पैसों के लेन देन को लेकर यह नया नियम जानते हैं आप? नहीं तो पढ़ लीजिए बहुत काम आएगा

16 फरवरी 2018

Whole village caught fire in uttarkashi photos
Dehradun

घरों में सो रहे थे लोग, चंद मिनटों में जलकर राख हो गया पूरा गांव, तस्वीरें देख सिहर जाएंगे...

16 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

amritsar double murder, two boys raped and killed friend mother, sister
Chandigarh

दोस्तों ने कर दिया 'पाप', जिंदा जलाई दोस्त की मां, बहन का घोंटा गला, वजह बस इतनी

16 फरवरी 2018

pregnant women want to eat Jujube
Kanpur

गर्भवती पत्नी ने कहा बेर खाने का है मन ताे पति पहुंच गया खेत फिर जाे हुअा वाे डराने वाला है

16 फरवरी 2018

bathinda lady hair trapped in racing car in yadvindra garden pinjore
Chandigarh

पति की आंखों के सामने महिला को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत, हाल देख चिल्लाने लगे लोग

16 फरवरी 2018

Fire broke out in five shops in Kanpur Naveen Market
Kanpur

डाेसा चाऊमीन खाने का ले रहे थे मजा, अचानक अाने लगी बचाअाे-बचाअाे की अावाजें

16 फरवरी 2018

Snowfall in kedarnath and badrinath photos
Dehradun

बर्फ से लकदक हुई उत्तराखंड की वादियां, तस्वीरों में देखिए जन्नत सा नजारा

16 फरवरी 2018

kumar vishwas trolled on social media for celebrating valentines day without helmet on bike
Delhi NCR

कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ ऐसे मनाया वेलेंटाइन डे, मांगनी पड़ी माफी

16 फरवरी 2018

son throws out 82 years old mother from house in chandigarh
Chandigarh

82 साल की मां के साथ बेटों ने कर दी ऐसी करतूत, शर्म से झुक जाएगा सिर, देखिए

16 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage of punjab village sarpanch, bride planted tree
Chandigarh

दूल्हे ने ससुराल में इस तरह कराई एंट्री, दुल्हन देखती ही रह गई, गांववाले भी हैरान

16 फरवरी 2018

Shocking and dangerous animal found in scooty
Dehradun

स्कूटी में रखे थैले के अंदर से निकला कुछ ऐसा, कि देखकर पुलिस के उड़ गए होश, तस्वीरें...

16 फरवरी 2018

IIT BHU technex 2018 see the photos of first day
Varanasi

IIT BHU में टेक्नेक्स 2018: पहले दिन दिखा तकनीक का कमाल, देखें तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2018

how to grow your startup
Kanpur

यहां अाकर सीखें कैसे अपने बिजनेस आइडिया को दें आकार..

16 फरवरी 2018

rbi released toll free number for Indian 10 rupee coin
Chandigarh

10 रुपये के सिक्के को लेकर नई जानकारी आई सामने, नहीं देखी तो पछताएंगे

16 फरवरी 2018

indian railway recruitment on 90000 posts for 10th pass
Chandigarh

रेलवे में 10वीं पास के लिए बंपर भर्ती, 3 नई शर्तों के साथ होगी परीक्षा, देखें जानकारी

16 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage, baboon given to groom in dowry
Chandigarh

दूल्हे को मिला ऐसा अजीबोगरीब दहेज, सारे जग में हुई हंसाई, देखिए दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2018

liquor shop license in up
Kanpur

यहां शराब अाैर हैसियत के लिए एेसी मारामारी है कि CM काे देना पड़ रहा है दखल

16 फरवरी 2018

Astrology alert for panchak
Dehradun

ज्योतिषाचार्यों ने किया सावधान, 20 फरवरी तक कतई न करें ये काम

16 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.