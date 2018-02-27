बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस बार होली सुकर्मा योग में, पांच राशि वाले इन बातों का रखें ध्यान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 02:54 PM IST
इस बार होलिका दहन 1 मार्च को सुकर्मा योग में मघा/पूर्वा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र में होगा। भद्रा पूरी होने के बाद किया गया होलिका दहन लाभप्रद होगा। आचार्य आदित्य पांडेय और पंडित पवन तिवारी ने बताया कि भद्रा एक मार्च को रात 7:37 बजे पूरी होगी। 7:38 बजे के बाद से 8 बजे तक होलिका दहन लाभप्रद होगा।
