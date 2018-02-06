अपना शहर चुनें

लड़कों की शादी में एचआईवी की ‘बाधा’

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:01 PM IST
यूपी में उन्नाव जिलें के बांगरमऊ कोतवाली क्षेत्र के चकमीरापुर, नसिरापुर और किरमिदियापुर में एचआईवी का कहर युवकों की शादी में बाधा बन गया है। एचआईवी के खौफ से अब यहां शादी के लिए रिश्ते आना लगभग बंद हो गए हैं। 

 
