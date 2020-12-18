बिकरू कांड में लखनऊ के हजरतगंज इंस्पेक्टर अंजनी कुमार पांडेय लाइन हाजिर, बजरिया इंस्पेक्टर नहीं हटे

{"_id":"5fdc7a6c8ebc3e3d594c3b2e","slug":"hazratganj-inspector-anjani-kumar-pandey-line-spot-of-lucknow-in-bikru-kand-bajaria-inspector-not-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u092c\u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fdc7a6c8ebc3e3d594c3b2e","slug":"hazratganj-inspector-anjani-kumar-pandey-line-spot-of-lucknow-in-bikru-kand-bajaria-inspector-not-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u092c\u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc7a6c8ebc3e3d594c3b2e","slug":"hazratganj-inspector-anjani-kumar-pandey-line-spot-of-lucknow-in-bikru-kand-bajaria-inspector-not-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u092c\u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc7a6c8ebc3e3d594c3b2e","slug":"hazratganj-inspector-anjani-kumar-pandey-line-spot-of-lucknow-in-bikru-kand-bajaria-inspector-not-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u092c\u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc7a6c8ebc3e3d594c3b2e","slug":"hazratganj-inspector-anjani-kumar-pandey-line-spot-of-lucknow-in-bikru-kand-bajaria-inspector-not-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u092c\u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला