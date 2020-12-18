शहर चुनें
Hazratganj Inspector Anjani Kumar Pandey Line spot of Lucknow in Bikru kand, Bajaria Inspector not removed

बिकरू कांड में लखनऊ के हजरतगंज इंस्पेक्टर अंजनी कुमार पांडेय लाइन हाजिर, बजरिया इंस्पेक्टर नहीं हटे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 03:22 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में एसआईटी की जांच में फंसे लखनऊ के हजरतगंज थाने के इंस्पेक्टर अंजनी कुमार पांडेय हटा दिए गए हैं। उन्हें लाइन हाजिर किया गया है जबकि बजरिया थाने में तैनात थानेदार राममूर्ति यादव अभी भी डटे हुए हैं। एसआईटी की जांच में दोनों इंस्पेक्टर दोषी पाए गए हैं। एक ही दोष दोनों पर तय हुआ है।

 
