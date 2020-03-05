बीच सड़क भिड़ गए दो महिला गुटाें में मारपीट, जमकर चले लात घूंसे, तमाशबीन बने लोग बनाते रहे वीडियो

{"_id":"5e610a948ebc3eeb2b0b15cd","slug":"gulabi-gang-and-other-groups-of-women-were-beaten-up-in-a-street-fight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u091f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u0947, \u0924\u092e\u093e\u0936\u092c\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़क पर हुई महिलाओं में मारपीट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिलाओं की बीच सड़क हुई लड़ाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर जमकर चले लात घूंसे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तमाशबीन बने लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीच सड़क भिड़ गई महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला