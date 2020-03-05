शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   gulabi gang and other groups of women were beaten up in a street fight

बीच सड़क भिड़ गए दो महिला गुटाें में मारपीट, जमकर चले लात घूंसे, तमाशबीन बने लोग बनाते रहे वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 12:11 AM IST
सड़क पर हुई महिलाओं में मारपीट
1 of 5
सड़क पर हुई महिलाओं में मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट जिले की सीमा से लगे नया गांव थाना अंतर्गत  गुलाबी गैंग व एक अन्य महिलाओं के गुट के बीच विवाद होने पर मारपीट व जमकर हंगामा हुआ है। घटना उस समय हुई जब कई मांगों को लेकर गुलाबी गैंग की महिलाएं नगर पंचायत भवन मप्र चित्रकूट  का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन कर रही थी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
crime crime news crime news up up news news in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सीएए के विरोध में पत्थरबाजी करते उपद्रवी।
Gorakhpur

CAA के विरोध में की थी जमकर पत्थरबाजी, नहीं सोचा कि दो महीने बाद भी ऐसे करनी होगी भरपाई

6 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

ढाई की जगह महज 1.55 घंटे में ही प्रयागराज से पुणे का सफर पूरा

6 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

बिन विवेक कर्म-विश्वास और संबंध तीनों व्यर्थ :मोरारी बापू

6 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में कोरोना वायरस का खौफ, सतर्कता बढ़ी

6 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
छात्रा नेहा सरोज। फाइल फोटो
Pratapgarh

छात्रा का शव सड़क पर रखकर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम, बवाल

6 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में कोरोना वायरस को लेकर प्रशासन सतर्क, बाहर से आने वालों पर रखी जा रही पैनी नजर

6 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोरोनावायरस
Agra

Coronavirus: वायरस से बचने के लिए गांठ बांध लें यह बातें, घबराने की जरूरत नहीं

6 मार्च 2020

राम उर्फ रामू पाराशर का फाइल फोटो
Agra

मथुरा में भांजे ने मामा को गोली मारकर मौत के घाट उतारा, हत्या के बाद घर किया फोन

6 मार्च 2020

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
विज्ञापन
जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना की जांच टीम
Agra

कोरोनावायरसः राहत भरी खबर, संक्रमित मरीजों के संपर्क में आए इन लोगों की रिपोर्ट आई

6 मार्च 2020

यूपी में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम
Kanpur

यूपी में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम, इन शहरों में बारिश के आसार, मौसम विभाग की ये चेतावनी भी जरूर पढ़ लें

6 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
पेड़ से बांध कर युवक को बेल्टों से पीटा
Kanpur

पेड़ से बांध तालिबानी अंदाज में बेरहमी से बेल्टों से पीटा, पुलिस ने पीड़ित को भेजा जेल, वीडियो वायरल

6 मार्च 2020

नंदगांव की हुरियारिनों ने बरसाना के हुरियारों पर बरसाए लठ
Agra

Holi 2020: सोलह श्रृंगार से सजी नंदगांव की हुरियारिनों ने बरसाए बरसाना के हुरियारों पर आनंद भरे लठ

6 मार्च 2020

यातायात डायवर्ट
Agra

रंगभरनी एकादशीः कान्हा की नगरी आने से पहले देख लें यातायात की नई व्यवस्था

6 मार्च 2020

विदेशी पर्यटकों की जांच शुरू
Agra

Coronavirus: ताजमहल पर वायरस का खौफ, सैलानियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग

6 मार्च 2020

बांकेबिहारी महाराज का स्वर्ण रजत सिंहासन
Agra

वृंदावनः चांदी के सिंहासन पर बैठकर बिहारीजी आज खेलेंगे होली, दर्शन को उमड़ेंगे श्रद्घालु

6 मार्च 2020

कालाबाजारी करने मेडिकल स्टोर सील
Agra

कोरोनावायरसः मास्क की कालाबाजारी करने पर कांग्रेसी नेता के मेडिकल सहित तीन स्टोर सील

6 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

संत मोरारी बापू ने निषाद की बेटी के हाथ की खाई रोटी, गैर बराबरी, छूआछूत के खिलाफ दिया संदेश

6 मार्च 2020

निर्भया कांड के दोषी
Delhi NCR

फिर टल सकती है निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी, वकील ऐसे फंसा सकता पेंच

5 मार्च 2020

देखें दिनभर की हलचल...
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मना होली मिलन समारोह, MMMUT में महिला दिवस पर विशेष कार्यक्रम, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

5 मार्च 2020

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

सरकारी आवासों में रहने की समय सीमा तय करे सरकारः हाईकोर्ट

5 मार्च 2020

शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग मार्ग खोलने के पक्ष में अधिकतर प्रदर्शनकारी, दादियां हटने को नहीं राजी

5 मार्च 2020

निर्भया के साथ मौके पर मौजूद था दोस्त अवनींद्र।
Gorakhpur

निर्भया कांड के इकलौते गवाह का ये है वो बयान, जिसपर चारों दोषियों को 20 मार्च को होनी है फांसी

5 मार्च 2020

सड़क पर हुई महिलाओं में मारपीट
सड़क पर हुई महिलाओं में मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिलाओं की बीच सड़क हुई लड़ाई
महिलाओं की बीच सड़क हुई लड़ाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर जमकर चले लात घूंसे
सड़क पर जमकर चले लात घूंसे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तमाशबीन बने लोग
तमाशबीन बने लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीच सड़क भिड़ गई महिलाएं
बीच सड़क भिड़ गई महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited