यूपी: पुलिस प्रताड़ना पर युवती के फांसी लगाने का मामला, दरोगा लाइन हाजिर, अफसरों ने दर्ज किए बयान

{"_id":"5f30030f8ebc3e61f26e6e1f","slug":"girl-committed-suicide-in-jalaun-up-after-police-harassment-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका की फाइल फोटो, पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे सपाई और कांग्रेसी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30030f8ebc3e61f26e6e1f","slug":"girl-committed-suicide-in-jalaun-up-after-police-harassment-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे सपाई और कांग्रेसी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30030f8ebc3e61f26e6e1f","slug":"girl-committed-suicide-in-jalaun-up-after-police-harassment-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30030f8ebc3e61f26e6e1f","slug":"girl-committed-suicide-in-jalaun-up-after-police-harassment-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30030f8ebc3e61f26e6e1f","slug":"girl-committed-suicide-in-jalaun-up-after-police-harassment-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30030f8ebc3e61f26e6e1f","slug":"girl-committed-suicide-in-jalaun-up-after-police-harassment-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30030f8ebc3e61f26e6e1f","slug":"girl-committed-suicide-in-jalaun-up-after-police-harassment-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला