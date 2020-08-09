शहर चुनें
यूपी: पुलिस प्रताड़ना पर युवती के फांसी लगाने का मामला, दरोगा लाइन हाजिर, अफसरों ने दर्ज किए बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन, Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 07:48 PM IST
मृतका की फाइल फोटो, पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे सपाई और कांग्रेसी
मृतका की फाइल फोटो, पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे सपाई और कांग्रेसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जालौन जिले के उरई में पुलिस प्रताड़ना से तंग युवती की मौत के मामले में परिजनों को मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच का आश्वासन देते ही अफसर हरकत में आ गए। शनिवार रात ही आरोपी दरोगा योगेश पाठक को कोतवाली बुलाकर एक घंटे तक एएसपी डॉ. अवधेश सिंह और एडीएम पीके सिंह ने बयान दर्ज किए।
मृतका की फाइल फोटो, पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे सपाई और कांग्रेसी
मृतका की फाइल फोटो, पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे सपाई और कांग्रेसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
