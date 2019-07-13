यूपी: मदरसे के छात्रों को जय श्रीराम का नारा न लगाने पर पीटने की बात झूठ, जबरन दिया सांप्रदायिक रंग

{"_id":"5d29e31b8ebc3e6ceb430a08","slug":"four-people-beaten-student-and-asked-for-jai-shriram-sloganeering-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u091d\u0942\u0920, \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
11 जुलाई की रात मदरसे के छात्रों को जय श्री राम का नारा लगवाने के नाम पर भड़का था बवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d29e31b8ebc3e6ceb430a08","slug":"four-people-beaten-student-and-asked-for-jai-shriram-sloganeering-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u091d\u0942\u0920, \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद से उन्नाव में पुलिस ने हाई अलर्ट जारी कर दिया था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d29e31b8ebc3e6ceb430a08","slug":"four-people-beaten-student-and-asked-for-jai-shriram-sloganeering-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u091d\u0942\u0920, \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d29e31b8ebc3e6ceb430a08","slug":"four-people-beaten-student-and-asked-for-jai-shriram-sloganeering-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u091d\u0942\u0920, \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद से गलियों में पसरा रहा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d29e31b8ebc3e6ceb430a08","slug":"four-people-beaten-student-and-asked-for-jai-shriram-sloganeering-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u091d\u0942\u0920, \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव में जबरन मामले को भड़काया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला