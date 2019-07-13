शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Four people beaten student and asked for Jai Shriram sloganeering case

यूपी: मदरसे के छात्रों को जय श्रीराम का नारा न लगाने पर पीटने की बात झूठ, जबरन दिया सांप्रदायिक रंग

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 07:28 PM IST
11 जुलाई की रात मदरसे के छात्रों को जय श्री राम का नारा लगवाने के नाम पर भड़का था बवाल
11 जुलाई की रात मदरसे के छात्रों को जय श्री राम का नारा लगवाने के नाम पर भड़का था बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के उन्नाव में मदरसे के छात्रों से मारपीट व जबरन जय श्री राम के नारे लगवाने की घटना पुलिस की जांच में झूठी निकली। एसपी के मुताबिक में जिन्हें आरोपी बता रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई वह घटनास्थल के आसपास भी नहीं थे। नामित आरोपियों के मोबाइल के लोकेशन व दूसरे स्थान पर मौजूदगी की फुटेज की जांच करने के बाद पुलिस ने उन्हें क्लीनचिट दे दी। दोनों को कोतवाली से छोड़ दिया गया।

 
