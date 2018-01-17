बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पूर्व मंत्री की अालीशान काेठी सीज, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:26 PM IST
बसपा सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे अयोध्या प्रसाद पाल की शहर के सिविल लाइन इलाके में आलीशान कोठी को बैंक आफ बड़ौदा की रिकवरी टीम ने सीज कर दिया। अलग अलग प्रतिष्ठानों पर मिलाकर करीब चार करोड़ की बकाएदारी है। टीम ने संपत्ति सीज करते हुए नोटिस चस्पा कर दी है।
