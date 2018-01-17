Download App
पूर्व मंत्री की अालीशान काेठी सीज, जान‌िए क्या है पूरा मामला

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:26 PM IST
Former Minister ayodhya prasad pal house seized
1 of 6
बसपा सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे अयोध्या प्रसाद पाल की शहर के सिविल लाइन इलाके में आलीशान कोठी को बैंक आफ बड़ौदा की रिकवरी टीम ने सीज कर दिया। अलग अलग प्रतिष्ठानों पर मिलाकर करीब चार करोड़ की बकाएदारी है। टीम ने संपत्ति  सीज करते हुए नोटिस चस्पा कर दी है। 

 
up news news in up ayodhya prasad pal crime

