following heavy and incessant rains people from kanpur saying they will not forget Sikkim disaster

सिक्किम आपदा में फंसे लोगों की आपबीती: पहाड़ पर बादल फटा तो लगा जैसे कयामत आ गई, भूलेगा नहीं वो मंजर

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 04:48 PM IST
रेंजिंग चिवांग के परिवार के साथ अश्रिता शुक्ला व उनका परिवार
रेंजिंग चिवांग के परिवार के साथ अश्रिता शुक्ला व उनका परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिक्किम की डोंगमार झील के चारों तरफ कुदरती खूबसूरती के बीच बौद्ध देव स्थल के दर्शन करके हम लोग करीब 12 किमी की दूरी तय कर 16 जून को लाचेन गांव लौट आए। हम लाचेन के ही रहने वाले रेंजिंग चिवांग के परिवार के साथ ठहरे थे। लौटने के कुछ देर के बाद बारिश होने लगी। इसी बीच बादल फट गया। लगा कि कयामत आ गई।

हर तरफ पानी ही पानी नजर आने लगा। इसके बाद भूस्खलन शुरू हो गया। रास्ते पहाड़ों से धसकी जमीन में दफन हो गए। हम उसी गांव में कैद होकर रह गए। बिजली गायब, हर तरफ अजीब आवाजें और घुप अंधेरा। चार दिन हम उसी गांव में कैद रहे।
 
 
