PHOTOS: 33 सेकेंड में 26 जूते के बाद शोहादों को महिला सिपाही ने जड़े थप्पड़, मनचलों से कराई उठक-बैठक

{"_id":"5defe1e68ebc3e87ff46c01b","slug":"female-constable-beaten-man-in-kanpur-who-molested-school-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 33 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 26 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c, \u092e\u0928\u091a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0909\u0920\u0915-\u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शोहदे को पीटती महिला सिपाही
महिला सिपाही ने मनचलों को जड़े थप्पड़
मनचलों को महिला सिपाही ने जमकर पीटा
महिला सिपाही ने मनचलों पर की थप्पड़ की बारिश
शोहदे को पीटती महिला सिपाही
कानपुर में आई मनचलों की शामत
