Fatehpur misdeed and burnt alive victim dies, Last rites performed at Ramachandran Ganga Ghat

फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत, गांव की बजाय सीधे अंतिम संस्कार के लिए घाट पहुंचाया गया शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 07:55 PM IST
रामचंद्रन घाट पर चिता के पास खड़े कांग्रेसी व सपा नेता 
रामचंद्रन घाट पर चिता के पास खड़े कांग्रेसी व सपा नेता  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद आग के हवाले की गई युवती की हैलट में मौत और वहां पोस्टमार्टम होने के बाद शव अपरान्ह लगभग चार बजकर पांच मिनट पर सीधे रामचंद्रन गंगाघाट पर पहुंचा। गांव में ले जाने की बजाय शव को पुलिस पहरे में यहां पहुंचाया गया। परिवार व गांव के लोग तब तक यहां पहुंच चुके थे। चिता को 4:56 बजे बड़े भाई ने मुखाग्नि दी।
