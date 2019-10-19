शहर चुनें

फैशन शो ऋतंभरा में मॉडल्स ने रैंप पर बिखेरा अदाओं का जलवा, दिलकश अंदाज ने लगाया ग्लैमर का तड़का

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 09:52 PM IST
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल
1 of 5
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल - फोटो : अमर उजाला

आईआईटी अंतराग्नि का तीसरा दिन फैशन शो ऋतंभरा के नाम रहा। डीजे की तेज धुनों पर जैसे ही मॉडल्स ने रैंप पर कैटवॉक करना शुरू किया तो एक पल के लिए वहां मौजूद हर शख्स की धड़कन एक पल के लिए थम गई। 
 


up news news in up fashion show iit fashion show
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईआईटी में फैशन शो
आईआईटी में फैशन शो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
