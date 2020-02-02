फर्रूखाबाद: अपहरणकर्ता ने इंटरनेट से सीखा बम को तारों से जोड़ने का तरीका, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

{"_id":"5e3659da8ebc3e4b350bbb51","slug":"farrukhabad-kidnapper-learns-how-to-connect-bomb-to-wires-through-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u092c\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ ऐसा था माहौल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला