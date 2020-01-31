बच्चों को 12 घंटे तक बंधक बनाने वाले के घर में घुसी पुलिस के उड़े होश, डेटोनेटर से किए थे धमाके

{"_id":"5e341a588ebc3e4b1805910e","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-case-when-police-entered-accused-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b 12 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936, \u0921\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0928\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष के घर में घुसी पुलिस के उड़े होश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
12 घंटे तक बच्चों को बंधक बनाकर रखा था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
12 घंटे बाद अरोपी को मार सुरक्षित बचाए गए बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala