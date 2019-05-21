शहर चुनें

डिंपल यादव की सीट पर ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम के कैमरे बंद होने का आरोप, सपाइयों का हंगामा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Tue, 21 May 2019 09:17 PM IST
कन्नौज में ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी करने के विरोध में सपाईयों ने काटा हंगामा
कन्नौज में ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी करने के विरोध में सपाईयों ने काटा हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के एग्जिट पोल जारी होने के बाद से पूरे देश में हंगामा मचा हुआ है। यूपी की वीआईपी सीटों में शुमार और डिंपल यादव की लोकसभा सीट कन्नौज में सोमवार रात को सपाइयों ने ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाकर नवीन मंडी समिति गेट पर हंगामा किया। जानकारी पर पहुंचे ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट ने सपाइयों से वार्ता कर शांत कराया। बाद में सपाइयों ने प्रशासन की व्यवस्था से संतुष्ट होने का पत्र दिया। 

 
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

कन्नौज में ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी करने के विरोध में सपाईयों ने काटा हंगामा
पुलिस से सपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हुई बहस
कन्नौज में मतगणना स्थल पर सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने काटा हंगामा
कन्नाैज में मतगणना स्थल के बाहर मौजूद सपा कार्यकर्ता
सपा कार्यकर्ता
कन्नौज में ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी करने के विरोध में सपाईयों ने काटा हंगामा
