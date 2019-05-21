डिंपल यादव की सीट पर ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम के कैमरे बंद होने का आरोप, सपाइयों का हंगामा

{"_id":"5ce41aa4bdec2207587613f1","slug":"evm-tampering-allegations-by-samajwadi-party-workers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज में ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी करने के विरोध में सपाईयों ने काटा हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41aa4bdec2207587613f1","slug":"evm-tampering-allegations-by-samajwadi-party-workers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस से सपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हुई बहस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41aa4bdec2207587613f1","slug":"evm-tampering-allegations-by-samajwadi-party-workers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज में मतगणना स्थल पर सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने काटा हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41aa4bdec2207587613f1","slug":"evm-tampering-allegations-by-samajwadi-party-workers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नाैज में मतगणना स्थल के बाहर मौजूद सपा कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41aa4bdec2207587613f1","slug":"evm-tampering-allegations-by-samajwadi-party-workers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41aa4bdec2207587613f1","slug":"evm-tampering-allegations-by-samajwadi-party-workers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज में ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी करने के विरोध में सपाईयों ने काटा हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला