Eid 2020: People praying for the end of Corona epidemic at home

ईद-उल-फितर: पहली बार घर में ही अदा की ईद की नमाज, मांगी कोरोना से निजात की दुआ, देखें यूपी के शहरों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 01:25 PM IST
ईद-उल-फितर 2020
1 of 6
ईद-उल-फितर 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में ईद का त्योहार घरों में रहकर शांतिपूर्वक मनाया जा रहा है। कानपुर समेत कई शहरों में पहली बार ईदगाह पर ईद की नमाज नहीं पढ़ी गई। वहीं कानपुर देहात में बड़ी ईदगाह के बाहर एसीएम, सीओ, थाना इंचार्ज बैठे रहे। किसी को भी अंदर नहीं जाने दिया गया।
up news eid 2020 eid mubarak 2020 eid ul fitr mubarak eid ul fitr eid mubarak ramadan coronavirus muslim islam

ईद-उल-फितर 2020
ईद-उल-फितर 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद-उल-फितर 2020
ईद-उल-फितर 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद-उल-फितर 2020
ईद-उल-फितर 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद-उल-फितर 2020
ईद-उल-फितर 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद-उल-फितर 2020
ईद-उल-फितर 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद-उल-फितर 2020
ईद-उल-फितर 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
