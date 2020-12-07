शहर चुनें
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती, वापस जा रही बरात को पुलिस ने मनाया, खुशी-खुशी विदा हुई दुल्हन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 10:37 PM IST
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा जिले में सैफई थाना क्षेत्र वैदपुरा के अंतर्गत ग्राम बनामई में रविवार रात को मैनपुरी से आए बरातियों व लड़की पक्ष के लोगों में फोटो खींचने को लेकर मारपीट हो गई। गुस्साए बराती बरात लेकर लौटने लगे। वैदपुरा थानाध्यक्ष के समझाने पर बरात 20 किमी से वापस लौटी।
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फेरे लेते वर-वधू
फेरे लेते वर-वधू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विदाई का इंतजार करता दूल्हा
विदाई का इंतजार करता दूल्हा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती
फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
