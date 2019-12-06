शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Akhilesh Yadav gave a big statement on Unnao scandal

उन्नाव कांड पर अखिलेश यादव ने दिया बड़ा बयान, बोले इस घटना के पीछे भाजपा नेताओं का हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 05:44 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव कानपुर देहात में
1 of 5
अखिलेश यादव कानपुर देहात में - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में पेट्रोल डाल कर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाए जाने के मामले में उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर आग उगली। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने उन्नाव कांड पर बोलते हुए कहा कि उन्हें न्यायालय पर भरोसा है, लेकिन भाजपा सरकार पर नहीं। उन्नाव में दो बेटियों के साथ दुराचार की घटनाओं में भाजपा नेताओं का हाथ हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
police encounter disha case up news akhilesh yadav akhilesh yadav news samajwadi party up bjp
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

साक्षी महाराज ने कुलदीप सेंगर को दी बधाई
Kanpur

सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने दुष्कर्म के आरोपी कुलदीप सेंगर को दी बधाई, प्रियंका ने बाेला हमला, कही ये बात

6 दिसंबर 2019

मौलाना साजिद कासमी
Meerut

हैदराबाद कांड: चारों दरिंदे ढेर, पढ़िए- एनकाउंटर पर क्या बोले- पश्चिमी यूपी के नेता व मौलाना

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
हैदराबाद दुष्कर्म आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर पर खुशियां बनाती युवतियां
Delhi NCR

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर बोली दिल्ली- ठीक ही हुआ जो ठोक दिया, बाकी देखा जाएगा

6 दिसंबर 2019

जबना चौहान
Himachal Pradesh

हैदराबाद कांड: दिल्ली में धरने पर बैठीं देश की सबसे युवा प्रधान, पीएम को पत्र भेजकर उठाई ये मांग

6 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
abhishek verma
Delhi NCR

अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी की कार के पीछे पड़े चोर, सात महीने में दो बार हुए शिकार

6 दिसंबर 2019

पटनीटॉप
Jammu

नए साल को बनाना चाहते हैं यादगार तो पटनीटॉप हो सकती है बेहतरीन जगह, देर न करें...बुकिंग शुरू

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भाजपा के सांसद रवि किशन
Gorakhpur

हैदराबाद कांड: रवि किशन बोले-'अच्छा हुआ, भागते तो और दुष्कर्म करते, उन्नाव केस में ऐसा न हो'

6 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

6 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
विज्ञापन
अंबेडकरनगर का कपड़ा व्यवसायी गुरुशरण।
Lucknow

दरिंदों का एनकाउंटर करने पर व्यवसायी ने पुलिस को दिया भारी भरकम इनाम, कहा- पूरा देश उनके साथ

6 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कांड के बाद लोगों में गुस्सा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, पहले शादी के लिए राजी थे दोनों परिवार फिर ऐसे शुरू हुई दुश्मनी

6 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
First Missile Woman of India Dr Tessy Thomas Success Story Started from DRDO
Himachal Pradesh

ये हैं देश की पहली मिसाइल वुमन, इनके बारे में जानकर फख्र महसूस करेंगे

6 दिसंबर 2019

महताब बाग से ताजमहल
Agra

'व्यू प्वाइंट' से ताजमहल का दीदार हुआ महंगा, चांदनी रात में अब इतने की मिलेगी टिकट

6 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड से इलाज के लिए लाया गया हाथी
Agra

यूपीः झारखंड के 'गजराज' का यहां होगा इलाज, जानिए हाथी सेंटर की विशेषताएं

6 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव पेट्रोल कांड के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: फफक कर रोए पीड़िता के पिता, कहा आरोपी खुद को विधायक-नेताओं का करीबी बता दबाव बनाता था

6 दिसंबर 2019

एसपीओ भर्ती
Jammu

कश्मीर की बेटियों की ये तस्वीरें देखकर कहने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे कि...यही हैं देश की अपराजिता

6 दिसंबर 2019

चिता पर बैठने से रोकती पुलिस
Varanasi

बलिया में चिता सजाकर आत्मदाह पर अड़े लोग, प्रशासन पर लगाया झूठे आश्वासन का आरोप 

6 दिसंबर 2019

Queen of Sweden reached gujjar basti and demand kheer to eat in corbett national park
Dehradun

अचानक गुज्जर बस्ती पहुंच स्वीडन की रानी ने जताई खीर खाने की इच्छा, साथ ले गईं ये खास तोहफा, तस्वीरें...

6 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस ने सभी आराेपियों को किया गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: घटना से कुछ देर पहले मुख्य आरोपी ने दोस्त से फोन पर की थी बात, सामने आया ये सच

6 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कांड
Kanpur

बहादुर बिटिया: दरिंदों ने पेट्रोल डाल जलाया, लपटों से घिरी एक किमी तक भागी फिर किया पुलिस को फाेन

6 दिसंबर 2019

एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिलातीं महिलाएं
Varanasi

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर को बनारस की जनता-जनार्दन ने बताया सुखद समाचार

6 दिसंबर 2019

Sweden Royal Couple Doing jungle safari in corbett park happy to see Animals
Dehradun

कॉर्बेट पार्क की खूबसूरती के कायल हुए स्वीडन के शाही दंपती, जंगल सफारी का उठाया लुत्फ, तस्वीरें...

6 दिसंबर 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांड: सलामती के लिए बुआ के घर पर रह रही थी पीड़िता, यहीं किराए के कमरे में रहता था आरोपी

6 दिसंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव कानपुर देहात में
अखिलेश यादव कानपुर देहात में - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवाओं से रूबरू हुए अखिलेश
युवाओं से रूबरू हुए अखिलेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते अखिलेश यादव
पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आए अखिलेश यादव
कानपुर देहात कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आए अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद बोले, 'पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत रेप के दोषियों को ना मिले दया अर्जी का अधिकार'

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने महिला सुरक्षा के मुद्दे पर बड़ा बयान देते हुए कहा कि पॉक्सो एक्ट में सजायाफ्ता को माफी नहीं मिलनी चाहिए और ऐसे मामलों में दया याचिका का प्रावधान खत्म हो।

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद 4:00

हैदराबाद रेप केस एनकाउंटर में जानिए तड़के सुबह क्या हुआ ?

6 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:34

‘पति पत्नी और वो’ को मिला लोगों का मिलाजुला रिएक्शन, कार्तिक और भूमि का काम लोगों ने किया पसंद

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद 3:59

हैदराबाद रेप एनकाउंटर : पुलिस के एक्शन पर राजनीतिक बहस, दिग्गज नेताओं की ये है राय

6 दिसंबर 2019

watch business news Vodafone Idea can be closed if government will not give relief 3:34

सरकार ने नहीं दी राहत, तो बंद हो सकती है Vodafone-Idea, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

6 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited