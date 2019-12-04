शहर चुनें

DGP said forensic labs will be made in every police range

जांच में ज्यादा दिन कैद नहीं रहेगा राज, हर रेंज में बनाई जाएंगी फोरेंसिक लैब- डीजीपी ओपी सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 06:41 PM IST
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के पुलिस महानिदेशक ओपी सिंह ने संसाधनों की कमी के बावजूद प्रदेश से संगठित अपराध गायब होने का दावा किया है। इटावा में बुधवार को डीजीपी ने बताया कि डेढ़ साल के अंदर प्रदेश के सभी 18 पुलिस रेंज में फोरेंसिक लैब भी खुल जाएंगी। इससे विसरा जांच में विलंब नहीं होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के प्रयास से पुलिस के बजट में करीब साढ़े छह हजार करोड़ रुपये का इजाफा हुआ है। दो हजार करोड़ रुपये से आगामी मार्च तक प्रदेश के 62 थाने अपग्रेड हो जाएंगे। लखनऊ व नोएडा के अलावा शेष सभी 16 परिक्षेत्रों में साइबर क्राइम थाना खोले जाएंगे।
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
