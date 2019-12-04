जांच में ज्यादा दिन कैद नहीं रहेगा राज, हर रेंज में बनाई जाएंगी फोरेंसिक लैब- डीजीपी ओपी सिंह

{"_id":"5de7aa8e8ebc3e54d979862b","slug":"dgp-said-forensic-labs-will-be-made-in-every-police-range","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0948\u092c- \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de7aa8e8ebc3e54d979862b","slug":"dgp-said-forensic-labs-will-be-made-in-every-police-range","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0948\u092c- \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de7aa8e8ebc3e54d979862b","slug":"dgp-said-forensic-labs-will-be-made-in-every-police-range","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0948\u092c- \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de7aa8e8ebc3e54d979862b","slug":"dgp-said-forensic-labs-will-be-made-in-every-police-range","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0948\u092c- \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de7aa8e8ebc3e54d979862b","slug":"dgp-said-forensic-labs-will-be-made-in-every-police-range","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0948\u092c- \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस लाइन में महिला प्रशिक्षु आरक्षी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de7aa8e8ebc3e54d979862b","slug":"dgp-said-forensic-labs-will-be-made-in-every-police-range","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0948\u092c- \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला