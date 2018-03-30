शहर चुनें

थाने पहुंची महिला ने हाथ जाेड़कर कहा...साहब वाे लाेग मेरे बच्चे काे मेरी अांखाें के सामने जला देंगे

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 07:09 PM IST
यूपी के अाैरैया जिले के एक थाने में गुरुवार काे अपने गाेद में बच्चा लिए एक महिला बदहवास हालत में पहुंची ताे वहां माैजूद हर काेई हैरान हाे गया। महिला ने कप्तान से कहा साहब मेरे बेटे काे बचा लाे नहीं ताे वाे दरिंदे मेरी अांखाें के सामने इसे जिंदा जला देंगे। 




 
