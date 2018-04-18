शहर चुनें

खाना खाकर छत पर साेने गया था परिवार, सुबह खून से लथपथ मिली महिला की लाश के पास पड़ा था तमंचा 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 09:34 PM IST
घटनास्थल पर खून के निशान
यूपी के बिल्हौर जिले में एक दिल दहला देने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। यहां एक परिवार खाना खाने के बाद छत पर साेने गया। सुबह जब उठकर देखा ताे वहां महिला की खून से लथपथ लाश पड़ी थी। जिसके पास एक तमंचा भी पड़ा हुअा था। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला।  

 
घटनास्थल पर खून के निशान
मृतका सरला की फाइल फोटो    
घटना की सूचना के बाद घर के बाहर लगी भीड़ 
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन 
बिलखते परिजन

