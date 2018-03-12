शहर चुनें

बैंक में हुई मुलाकात प्यार में बदली फिर मिला धाेखा ताे संबंध बनाने के बाद कर दी बेरहमी से हत्या

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 12:45 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में एक अनाेखा मामला सामने अाया है। यहां बैंक में काम करने वाले एक युवक काे युवती से प्यार हाे गया। दाेनाे का प्यार परवान चढ़ा ताे शादी करने की कसमें खा लीं पर फिर कुछ एेसा हुअाा की दाेनाें के प्रेम संबंधाे में दरार अा गई। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला।  

 
 

 
