बिकरू कांड में अब तक का सबसे चौंकाने वाला खुलासा काफी समय से रची जा रही थी बिकरू कांड की साजिश

{"_id":"5f7af0d36c81f149c607b0ac","slug":"most-shocking-revelation-ever-in-bikru-scandal-the-plot-of-bikeru-scandal-was-being-planned-for-a-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f7af0d36c81f149c607b0ac","slug":"most-shocking-revelation-ever-in-bikru-scandal-the-plot-of-bikeru-scandal-was-being-planned-for-a-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7af0d36c81f149c607b0ac","slug":"most-shocking-revelation-ever-in-bikru-scandal-the-plot-of-bikeru-scandal-was-being-planned-for-a-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f7af0d36c81f149c607b0ac","slug":"most-shocking-revelation-ever-in-bikru-scandal-the-plot-of-bikeru-scandal-was-being-planned-for-a-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f7af0d36c81f149c607b0ac","slug":"most-shocking-revelation-ever-in-bikru-scandal-the-plot-of-bikeru-scandal-was-being-planned-for-a-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f7af0d36c81f149c607b0ac","slug":"most-shocking-revelation-ever-in-bikru-scandal-the-plot-of-bikeru-scandal-was-being-planned-for-a-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f7af0d36c81f149c607b0ac","slug":"most-shocking-revelation-ever-in-bikru-scandal-the-plot-of-bikeru-scandal-was-being-planned-for-a-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala