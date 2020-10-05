शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड में अब तक का सबसे चौंकाने वाला खुलासा काफी समय से रची जा रही थी बिकरू कांड की साजिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 04:14 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू में हुए हत्याकांड की साजिश काफी समय पहले से रची जा रही थी। इसमें एक वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अफसर, विधायक, खनन माफिया भी शामिल थे। इस बात का खुलासा अधिवक्ता सौरभ भदौरिया ने बिकरू कांड की जांच के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित न्यायिक आयोग के सामने किया। उन्होंने हत्याकांड से जुड़े कुछ ऑडियो-वीडियो भी जल्द आयोग को सौंपने की बात कही।

 
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
