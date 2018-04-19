शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   groom brother killed in wedding day

लड़की वालाें ने वर पक्ष की महिलाओं पर फेंके फूल ताे शुरु हुअा हंगामा फिर दूल्हे के भाई की हत्या

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 09:40 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
उन्नाव के अाैरास में  तिलक चढ़ाने के दौरान वधू पक्ष के लोगों ने वर पक्ष की महिलाओं पर फूल फेंक दिए। इसका विरोध करने पर मारपीट शुरू हो गई। मारपीट के दौरान ही वधू पक्ष के लोगों ने दूल्हे के छोटे भाई की जमकर पिटाई की। बाद में उसकी गला दाबकर हत्या कर दी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
crime crime news crime news up up crime news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पति की इन अादताें से तंग अागई थी पत्नी, सास-ससुर अाैर बेटी के जाने के बाद किया एेसा हाल   

19 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मंडप में फेरे लेने की तैयारी में था दूल्हा तभी पुलिस अाई अाैर उसे ले गई, जानिए क्याें

19 अप्रैल 2018

सिंगर परमीश वर्मा
Chandigarh

'ये तो ट्रेलर था...' सिंगर परमीश वर्मा को FB पर फिर मिली धमकी, 7 चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

18 अप्रैल 2018

murder
Dehradun

बाप ने सिर्फ इसलिए काट दिया था अपनी सात साल की बेटी का गला, खुद सुनाई अपनी हैवानियत की कहानी

18 अप्रैल 2018

murder
Dehradun

पिता ने सात साल की बेटी का आधा गला काटा और शराब पीकर सो गया, रात भर तड़पती रही मासूम और सुबह...

18 अप्रैल 2018

पुलिस चौकी में हत्या
Kanpur

'वर्दीवाला शैतान': खूनी! पुलिस सबइंस्पेक्टर कुंवर बेधड़क की असली कहानी जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

16 अप्रैल 2018

More in Crime

unnao and kathua gang rape case countries where rapist get memorable punishment
National

इन देशों में रेप करने वालों को मिलती है बर्बर सजा, कहीं पड़ते हैं कोड़े तो कहीं दे दी जाती है फांसी

14 अप्रैल 2018

पिता के साथ नंदू
Kanpur

बच्चे काे Kidnap कर मांगी 5 करोड़ फिरौती फिर 500 रुपए देकर बस में बैठाया, जानिए क्याें

17 अप्रैल 2018

बदमाशाें ने मारी गाेली
Kanpur

कभी यूपी के माेस्ट वांटेड रहे इस अपराधी के भाई पर बदमाशाें ने चलाईं ताबड़ताेड़ गाेलियां

18 अप्रैल 2018

murder
Dehradun

'खूनी' पिता ने 30 घंटे घर में छिपाकर रखी सात साल की बेटी की लाश, ऐसे लगाया ठिकाने, देखिए...

18 अप्रैल 2018

पानीपत-मथुरा तेल पाइप लाइन में सेंधमारी
Chandigarh

Pics: मिनटों में हजारों के तेल की चोरी, तरीका देखकर चौंक जाएंगे

17 अप्रैल 2018

बरवाला में गैंगस्टर का मर्डर
Chandigarh

फिल्मी स्टाइल में युवक को छलनी किया, कई गोलियां मारी गईं, प्लानिंग जबरदस्त थी

17 अप्रैल 2018

बच्ची का शव मिला
Chandigarh

कत्ल करके ढाई फीट के बैग में पैक कर दी 10 साल की बच्ची, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

17 अप्रैल 2018

murder
Dehradun

चीखती रही सात साल की बेटी लेकिन बाप ने गला काटकर मार डाला, खंडहर से बुरी हालत में मिला शव, तस्वीरें

17 अप्रैल 2018

घटनास्थल पर खून के निशान
Kanpur

खाना खाकर छत पर साेने गया था परिवार, सुबह खून से लथपथ मिली महिला की लाश के पास पड़ा था तमंचा 

18 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

गाेद में दुधमुंही बच्ची काे लेकर गैंगरेप पीड़िता काट रही है अधिकारियाें की चाैखट के चक्कर

18 अप्रैल 2018

आईएसआई एजेंट पाकिस्तान
Chandigarh

'दुश्मन देश' पाकिस्तान के लिए ये भारतीय कर रहा था ऐसा काम, जानकर कहेंगे- कड़ी सजा दो

17 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

उन्नाव में तमंचा लगा कर बारी-बारी से दरिंदाें ने विवाहिता काे बनाया अपनी हवस का शिकार

16 अप्रैल 2018

पुलिसवाली ने ली रिश्वत
Chandigarh

PHOTOS: महिला पुलिस वाली सरेआम 'खा रही थी' पैसा, वीडियो देखते रह जाएंगे

14 अप्रैल 2018

azamgarh encounter
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ः दो मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार के इनामी दो बदमाश घायल, एक कांस्टेबल को भी लगी गोली

16 अप्रैल 2018

लोको पायलट पर हमला
Delhi NCR

सनकी ने कहा ट्रेन चलाकर दिखाओ नहीं चलाई तो लोको पायलट का कर दिया ये हाल

17 अप्रैल 2018

rape
Delhi NCR

एक और कठुआः 10 साल की मासूम को बहलाकर ले गया धार्मिक स्थल पर और...

16 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.