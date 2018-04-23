शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Corrupt bureaucratic GST Commissioner Sansar Chand story

'रिश्वतखोर GST कमिश्नर' की ये कहानी जानकर CBI हैरान!, पढ़िए वह कैसे फंसा भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 01:47 PM IST
संसार चंद
1 of 5
पिछले साल गठित हुए जीएसटी विभाग में पहला ऐसा मामला सामने आया जिसने सीबीआई तक को हैरान कर दिया। कानपुर के जीएसटी कमिश्नर संसारचंद ने अपनी पोजीशन का सिर्फ दुरुपयोग ही नहीं किया बल्कि आर्थिक रूप से इसका जमकर फायदा उठाया। भ्रष्टाचार मामले में सीबीआई ने जीएसटी कमिश्नर संसार चंद और उसकी पत्नी समेत 13 लोगों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट पेश की है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
corrupt bureaucratic corruption gst commissioner sansar chand gst

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

घर में अकेली थी किशाेरी, दुष्कर्म के इरादे से घुसे युवक ने फाड़े कपड़े

23 अप्रैल 2018

jaunpur
Varanasi

प्रेमिका के अबॉर्शन के लिए प्रेमी ने खुद लगाया इंजेक्शन, दर्द के मारे चीखने लगी तो...

21 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Varanasi

12वीं की छात्रा ने किया शादी से इंकार, रात के अंधेरे में घर में घुसा, मचाया कोहराम

23 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

17 साल के बाप ने अपने दो माह के बच्चे को पटक-पटक कर उतारा मौत के घाट, क्रूरता की वजह हैरान कर देगी

23 अप्रैल 2018

सिंगर परमीश वर्मा
Chandigarh

'ये तो ट्रेलर था...' सिंगर परमीश वर्मा को FB पर फिर मिली धमकी, 7 चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

18 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

विदेश में नौकरी करने वाले दोस्त की पत्नी का बनाया अश्लील वीडियो, फिर करता रहा यौन शोषण

20 अप्रैल 2018

More in Crime

पुलिस चौकी में हत्या
Kanpur

'वर्दीवाला शैतान': खूनी! पुलिस सबइंस्पेक्टर कुंवर बेधड़क की असली कहानी जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

16 अप्रैल 2018

rape
Delhi NCR

नर्सरी में पढ़ने वाले 3.5 साल के बच्चे ने किया अपनी ही क्लासमेट के साथ रेप, मामला दर्ज

20 अप्रैल 2018

vasant kunj suicide
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पंखे से लटकती मिली पति की लाश लेकिन पत्नी पर लगा हत्या का आरोप क्योंकि...

20 अप्रैल 2018

murder
Dehradun

पिता ने सात साल की बेटी का आधा गला काटा और शराब पीकर सो गया, रात भर तड़पती रही मासूम और सुबह...

18 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अश्लील वीडियाे बनाकर संबंध बनाने के लिए किया मजबूर, विराेध करने पर सोशल मीडिया पर किया वायरल 

20 अप्रैल 2018

पिता के साथ नंदू
Kanpur

बच्चे काे Kidnap कर मांगी 5 करोड़ फिरौती फिर 500 रुपए देकर बस में बैठाया, जानिए क्याें

17 अप्रैल 2018

पानीपत-मथुरा तेल पाइप लाइन में सेंधमारी
Chandigarh

Pics: मिनटों में हजारों के तेल की चोरी, तरीका देखकर चौंक जाएंगे

22 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मंडप में फेरे लेने की तैयारी में था दूल्हा तभी पुलिस अाई अाैर उसे ले गई, जानिए क्याें

20 अप्रैल 2018

बच्ची का शव मिला
Chandigarh

कत्ल करके ढाई फीट के बैग में पैक कर दी 10 साल की बच्ची, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

17 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पति की इन अादताें से तंग अागई थी पत्नी, सास-ससुर अाैर बेटी के जाने के बाद किया एेसा हाल   

20 अप्रैल 2018

पुलिसवाली ने ली रिश्वत
Chandigarh

PHOTOS: महिला पुलिस वाली सरेआम 'खा रही थी' पैसा, वीडियो देखते रह जाएंगे

22 अप्रैल 2018

murder
Dehradun

'खूनी' पिता ने 30 घंटे घर में छिपाकर रखी सात साल की बेटी की लाश, ऐसे लगाया ठिकाने, देखिए...

18 अप्रैल 2018

बरवाला में गैंगस्टर का मर्डर
Chandigarh

फिल्मी स्टाइल में युवक को छलनी किया, कई गोलियां मारी गईं, प्लानिंग जबरदस्त थी

17 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

चचेरा भाई नहीं चाहता था एक ही गांव से हाे दाेनाे भाइयाें की शादी, नहीं माना ताे कर दी हत्या

21 अप्रैल 2018

murder
Dehradun

चीखती रही सात साल की बेटी लेकिन बाप ने गला काटकर मार डाला, खंडहर से बुरी हालत में मिला शव, तस्वीरें

17 अप्रैल 2018

murder
Dehradun

बाप ने सिर्फ इसलिए काट दिया था अपनी सात साल की बेटी का गला, खुद सुनाई अपनी हैवानियत की कहानी

22 अप्रैल 2018

संसार चंद
संसार चंद
संसार चंद
संसार चंद
संसार चंद

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.