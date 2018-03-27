शहर चुनें

बंद कमरे में अाठ दिनाें तक वहशियाें ने किशाेेरी के साथ किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म फिर 50 हजार में बेचा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 08:49 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
यूपी के भरथना में एक दिल दहला देने वाली वारदात सामने अाई है। यहां किशोरी को बंधक बनाकर दरिंदाें ने अाठ दिनाें तक उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया। इतना ही नहीं वहशियाें ने पचास हजार रुपए में दूसरे लोगों को बेंच दिया।
 
 
rape rape in up up rape news rape news up

