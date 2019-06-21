शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Kanpur   cost of the martyrs last rites imposed by the corruption, people angry

शर्मनाक: शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार की कीमत लगा दी भ्रष्टाचार ने, भड़क गया ये विधायक, लोगों में आक्रोश

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 04:32 PM IST
पंडे ने शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मांगे 5100 रुपए, लोग भड़के
पंडे ने शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मांगे 5100 रुपए, लोग भड़के - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भ्रष्टाचार का घुन देश को इस कदर खोखला कर चुका है कि आज एक शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार की कीमत लगा डाली गयी। यूपी के कानपुर में मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाला एक मामला सामने आया है। वायु सेना के विमान हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले कानपुर के बिल्हौर निवासी वारंट अफसर कपिलेश मिश्रा का शुक्रवार को पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा।
an 32 crash site search team an 32 aircraft crash survivors jorhat an 32 missing an 32 lipo an 32 aircraft an-32 arunachal pradesh iaf itbp mechuka वायुसेना एएन-32 air force indian air force indian air force news up news news in up भारतीय वायुसेना विमान एएन-32 लापता विमान एएन 32 martyr martyr family
