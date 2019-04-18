72 घंटे बैैन: योगी करेंगे सपा के गढ़ में अखिलेश-मायावती पर हमला, राहुल-प्रियंका होंगे निशाने पर

{"_id":"5cb88aaebdec22142901afda","slug":"cm-yogi-vs-akhilesh-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"72 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0948\u0928: \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb88aaebdec22142901afda","slug":"cm-yogi-vs-akhilesh-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"72 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0948\u0928: \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ बीजेपी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5cb88aaebdec22142901afda","slug":"cm-yogi-vs-akhilesh-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"72 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0948\u0928: \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मायावती-अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5cb88aaebdec22142901afda","slug":"cm-yogi-vs-akhilesh-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"72 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0948\u0928: \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हनुमान मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5cb88aaebdec22142901afda","slug":"cm-yogi-vs-akhilesh-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"72 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0948\u0928: \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : twitter