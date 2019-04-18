शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   cm yogi vs akhilesh in lok sabha elections 2019

72 घंटे बैैन: योगी करेंगे सपा के गढ़ में अखिलेश-मायावती पर हमला, राहुल-प्रियंका होंगे निशाने पर

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 08:07 PM IST
सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में नेताओं की जुबानी जंग के बीच चुनाव आयोग ने यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ पर चुनाव प्रचार करने पर 72 घंटे का बैन लगाया था। शुक्रवार को चुनाव आयोग द्वारा लगाई गई 72 घंटे के बैन की अवधी पूरी हो जाएगी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lok sabha election lok sabha election 2019 mulayam singh akhilesh yadav news samajwadi party samajwadi party news narendra modi sp bsp alliance news sp bsp candidate list 2019 up congress news akhilesh yadav vs narendra modi akhilesh yadav pm modi rahul gandhi up election dates 2019 schedule congress vs bjp priyanka gandhi vs pm modi rahul gandhi vs pm modi ashok dohre election 2019 election 2019 news election election news lok sabha elections lok sabha elections 2019 up election congress congress candidate list congress candidate list 2019 up up news up bjp bjp up up bjp news bjp news up sp bsp alliance sp bsp news akhilesh yadav mayawati pm modi pm modi news narendra modi news pm narendra modi pm narendra modi news bjp candidate list 2019 bjp candidate list bjp candidate list 2019 up naresh agrawal पीएम मोदी नरेंद्र मोदी पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी नरेंद्र मोदी पीएम समाजवादी पार्टी भाजपा लोकसभा चुनाव लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव चुनाव यूपी में चुनाव प्रियंका गांधी राहुल गांधी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Loksabha election 2019 : Pictures of Akhilesh yadav nomination in azamgarh
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में उड़ाई गईं आचार संहिता की धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा रहा अखिलेश यादव का नामांकन

18 अप्रैल 2019

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी की इस सीट पर भाजपा को मात देने के लिए प्रियंका गांधी रचेंगी व्यूह

18 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
priyanka gandhi
Delhi NCR

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की लव स्टोरीः प्रियंका से शादी के लिए परिवार छोड़ा, बहू बनाने को तैयार नहीं थे पिता

18 अप्रैल 2019

मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां ने डाला वोट
Moradabad

#VoteKaro: वोट डालने के बाद बोलीं हसीन जहां- शमी को वर्ल्ड कप के लिए गुड लक

18 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
शिमला में ओलावृष्टि
Shimla

शिमला में ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को नुकसान, लाहौल में गिरा हिमखंड

18 अप्रैल 2019

नदी पार कर बरात लेकर जाता दूल्हा
Dehradun

इन रास्तों से जान हथेली पर रखकर अपनी दुल्हनिया लेने बरात लेकर पहुंचा दूल्हा, देखिए...

18 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अशोक शर्मा
Dehradun

रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने चोक था नाला, नगर निगम ने सुध नहीं ली तो खुद नाले में उतरे मेयर के पति

18 अप्रैल 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

आखिर ऐसी क्या वजह थी कि इस व्यक्ति ने पूरे परिवार को गोलियों से भून डाला, खुद भी मर गया

18 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
शक्ति भार्गव ने किया ये पोस्ट
Kanpur

तो इस वजह से है शक्ति भार्गव का भाजपा से 36 का आंकड़ा, उनकी ये बातें तो कुछ ऐसा ही बयां करती हैं

18 अप्रैल 2019

मां के पैर छूते मछुआरे
Kanpur

पाक जेल से रिहा हुए 15 मछुआरों ने बताई हर बात, पुलवामा हमले का जिक्र और गुजरात सरकार के बारे में भी

18 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
भाजपा नेता पर फेंका जूता
Kanpur

जूता फेंकने वाले भार्गव को एक महिला ने अंग्रेजी में सुनाई थी खरी-खोटी, ऐसा कमेंट कि जवाब न दे पाए

18 अप्रैल 2019

घोड़ी चढ़ने से पहले दूल्हे ने डाला वोट
Delhi NCR

#VoteKaro: मंडप से पहले मतदान करने पहुंचा दूल्हा, बोला-देश का भविष्य मेरे भविष्य से बड़ा

18 अप्रैल 2019

बीजेपी नेता जीवीएल नरसिम्हा राव और भूपेंद्र यादव पर एक व्यक्ति ने जूता फेंका
Kanpur

जानें कौन है वो सिरफिरा जिसने फेंका जूता, भाजपा नेता साध्वी प्रज्ञा के बारे में दे रहे थे जानकारी...

18 अप्रैल 2019

नवजात के साथ परिवार
Agra

चुनाव बना यादगारः मतदान के दिन परिवार में आया नन्हा मेहमान, नाम रखा वोटर

18 अप्रैल 2019

NIrahua statement on rahul gandhi and akhilesh yadav loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

'निरहुआ' ने एक तीर से साधा दो निशाना, बोले- राहुल को आजमगढ़ से लड़ाना चाहिए था चुनाव

18 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
Kanpur

जूता कांडः जब भार्गव के अपनों ने कहा- थू है...जूते तो अब पब्लिक तुम पर चलाएगी...

18 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर के पोस्टमॉर्टम के वक्त विलाप करती मां
Delhi NCR

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से पहले ही रोहित तिवारी की मौत को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, खून के धब्बे खोलेंगे राज

18 अप्रैल 2019

नयागांव में अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते मतदाता
Delhi NCR

#VoteKaro: बुलंदशहर में मतदान से पहले पूछ रहे कर्मचारी- किसे डाल रहे हो वोट, कुछ को लौटाया

18 अप्रैल 2019

विदाई के बाद पहले मतदान के लिए पहुंचे नवविवाहित जोड़े
Jammu

#VoteKaro दूसरा चरण: सात फेरे लेने के साथ ही खाई मतदान करने की कसम, बूथ पर पहुंचे दूल्हा-दुल्हन

18 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित की मौत पर मां का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से नहीं हुई एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित की मौत, मां ने किया इशारा!

17 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

बीएसएनएल की इस एप से मिलेगी ऐसी सुविधा, जिसके बारे में कभी सोचा नहीं होगा

18 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
Kanpur

भाजपा नेता पर जूता फेंकने वाला भार्गव कई बार फेसबुक पर हुआ ट्रोल, पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ चलाई ये सीरीज

18 अप्रैल 2019

सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी (फाइल फोटो)
सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ बीजेपी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ बीजेपी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
मायावती-अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
मायावती-अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
हनुमान मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
हनुमान मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.