सीएम योगी की हुंकार..संकटमोचन मंदिर पर हमले के आरोपियों को बचाने वालाें के हाथ में सुरक्षित नहीं देश

{"_id":"5cbb5199bdec2214154ec1ec","slug":"cm-yogi-attacks-on-sp-bsp-and-congress-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930..\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी की रैली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cbb5199bdec2214154ec1ec","slug":"cm-yogi-attacks-on-sp-bsp-and-congress-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930..\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अखिलेश यादव पर बोला हमला (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5cbb5199bdec2214154ec1ec","slug":"cm-yogi-attacks-on-sp-bsp-and-congress-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930..\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहुल गांधी, मायावती, प्रियंका गांधी और सीएम योगी
{"_id":"5cbb5199bdec2214154ec1ec","slug":"cm-yogi-attacks-on-sp-bsp-and-congress-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930..\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cbb5199bdec2214154ec1ec","slug":"cm-yogi-attacks-on-sp-bsp-and-congress-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930..\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीएम मोदी और सीएम योगी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : गूगल