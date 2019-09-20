कोल गैंग के डाकू साेहन ने खोले कई राज, राजनीति से जुड़े नाम होंगे उजागर, काले धागे की रही चर्चा

{"_id":"5d84c90e8ebc3e01506ee688","slug":"chitrakoot-kol-gang-robber-sohan-tell-truth-about-gang","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0947\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डाकू बबुली-लवलेश की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डाकू बबुली-लवलेश की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डाकू सोहन कोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डाकू बबुली-लवलेश की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बबुली कोल की आखिरी तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बबुली और लवलेश कोल को मारने का दावा करने वाली टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला