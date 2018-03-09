बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa23cc74f1c1bbd758b47c4","slug":"chitrakoot-and-auraiya-sub-election-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f, \u0905\u093e\u0948\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092a\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चित्रकूट, अाैरैया के उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशियाें की प्रतिष्ठा लगी दांव पर, जानिए वजह
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 01:21 PM IST
यूपी के चित्रकूट में मानिकपुर ब्लाक प्रमुख उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार सुबह 7 बजे से जारी है। उपचुनाव में मतदान सुचारु रूप से चल सके इसलिए भारी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के इंतजाम किए गए हैं। मतदान शाम 6 बजे तक जारी रहेगा।
