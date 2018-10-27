शहर चुनें

'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
सीबीआई अफसरों की 'बलि' लेने वाले मीट कारोबारी मोइन कुरैशी का पाकिस्तान और बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 02:34 PM IST
मीट कारोबारी मोइन कुरैशी
1 of 12
देश की सबसे बड़ी जांच एजेंसी 'सीबीआई में भूचाल' लाने वाले मीट कारोबारी मोइन कुरैशी की कहानी इतनी बड़ी है कि हर कोई हैरान है। फर्श से अर्श तक का सफर तय करने वाले मोइन का तगड़ा बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन है। मीट के कारोबार के अलावा मोइन का पैसा पॉलिटिकल पार्टियों के चंदे और फिल्म प्रोडक्शन में भी लगा है। 

 
